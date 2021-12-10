New this week: Roddy Ricch, ‘Swan Song’ and ‘The Larkins’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from rapper Roddy Ricch, a prequel to the TV series “Yellowstone” on Paramount+ and Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God.” What’s better than a Mahershala Ali performance? How about two? In Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song,” Ali plays a terminally ill family man who turns to an experimental cloning lab in order to spare his pregnant wife and young son the pain of losing him. And a host of musical artists will join an online concert on Wednesday to benefit environmental causes. The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, Black Pumas, Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper will appear at the “Peace Through Music” event.