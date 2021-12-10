Report: Germany’s Merkel plans a political autobiography

BERLIN (AP) — A close aide of Angela Merkel’s has told a German news outlet that the former chancellor wants to write an autobiographical book explaining her most important political decisions. Merkel handed over the chancellorship to successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday after a near-record 16 years in power. She didn’t seek a fifth term in office and hasn’t disclosed her future plans, though she has said in the past that she will not seek another political role. Merkel’s longtime office manager, Beate Baumann, told news weekly Der Spiegel on Friday that the book is envisioned as a two- to three-year project and doesn’t yet have a publisher.