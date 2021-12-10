Varsity Truce: Last parent in college bribery scandal pleads

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say the owner of a warehousing company for the shipping industry who paid $75,000 to have someone correct his son’s answers on a college entrance exam has agreed to plead guilty in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors in Boston said Thursday that 67-year-old I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, of Newport Beach, California, will plead guilty to wire fraud and honest services wire fraud, and in exchange will serve a nine-week prison term. Prosecutors say Chen paid to change answers on his son’s ACT exam. He will be the 38th and final parent to either plead guilty or be convicted in the case.