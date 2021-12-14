Election probe into pro-Trump attorney’s residency dismissed

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigation has found that a high-profile lawyer who falsely insisted that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election did not violate Georgia election laws by moving to another state before voting last year. The Georgia secretary of state’s office in February opened an investigation into where Lin Wood had been living when he voted early in person in Georgia in last year’s general election. Wood said he spent some time in South Carolina, but he considered himself a Georgia resident throughout 2020. The State Election Board voted on Tuesday to dismiss the case. A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office confirmed that no violation was found.