Cambodian back from Ghana is country’s 1st omicron case

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Health officials in Cambodia say the country has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant in a 23-year-old Cambodian woman who returned Sunday from the African country of Ghana, where she had been working. A Health Ministry statement said the infected woman, who returned via Dubai and Bangkok, received positive results from a rapid test when she arrived, and further testing on Tuesday found she had the omicron variant. The statement said the woman, who is 15 weeks pregnant, was otherwise in good health and was being treated at a government medical facility in the capital. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged people not to panic at the news and to continue to use preventative measures against the virus.