Congress OKs bill giving Capitol Police power to call troops

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Capitol Police chief is about to gain new authority to request help from the National Guard. Congress this week passed a bipartisan bill that allows the police chief to request District of Columbia National Guard troops or federal law enforcement agencies in certain emergencies without prior approval. It comes as a response to the Jan. 6 insurrection, when the police chief pleaded with security officials and the Pentagon to call troops for assistance. Troops didn’t arrive on the scene for several hours, during which time a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters brutally beat police and broke into the building.