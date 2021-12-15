Journalist on Blinken trip to Asia tests positive for virus

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The State Department says a journalist accompanying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a trip to Britain and Southeast Asia has tested positive for COVID-19. Spokesman Ned Price said one of the 12 members of the traveling press corps on Blinken’s trip tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday in Malaysia. Neither Blinken, any of his senior staff nor other members of the press corps have tested positive. Blinken arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Tuesday from Jakarta, Indonesia, and still plans to make his final stop in Bangkok, Thailand, later Wednesday. He began his current journey in the English city of Liverpool, where he participated in a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting over the weekend.