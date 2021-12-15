Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:47 AM

Lack of jobs, crisis drive young Iraqi Kurds to migrate

By SAMYA KULLAB
Associated Press

RANYA, Iraq (AP) — The specter of unemployment haunts both students and teachers at universities in northern Iraq. Many speak of growing numbers of empty seats in classrooms across the semi-autonomous Kurdish region — seats once occupied by students who have left for Europe. Those who remain are making plans to leave. Iraqi Kurdish youth face a tough choice: endure unemployment and corruption at home, or try to sneak into Europe at the risk of financial ruin, or even death during the perilous journey. A substantial number of young Iraqi Kurds are believed to have left, seeing no hope in their own country. Their teachers in dwindling classrooms are helpless to motivate them.  

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content