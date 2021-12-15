Meek Mill hoops with Philly kids affected by justice system

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill played basketball before the 76ers game with 25 Philadelphia-area children from families who have been adversely affected by the criminal justice system. The Philly rapper and social activist says it was important to let the children know they are not forgotten as their parents or guardians sort through legal issues. Mill survived a rough Philadelphia upbringing and prison to become a Grammy-nominated rapper. He now seeks changes in the same type of neighborhoods he grew up in. Mill planed to donate $500,000 worth of gifts this weekend to Philadelphia families. Mill said the items included toys, educational materials, clothes and other surprises.