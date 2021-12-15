Nov. retail sales up modest 0.3% as Americans keep spending

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans slowed their spending in November from October, but continued shopping despite higher prices and shortages in stores. Retail sales rose a modest seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November from the month before when sales rose a revised 1.8%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday, a bit weaker than most economists had expected. Holiday shopping may have pumped up last month’s numbers, and drew from November’s, with news of shortages and supply chain backups in headlines. Online sales were unchanged last month, while sales at department stores fell 5.4%. Electronics stores also saw a dip, posting a 4.6% decline. Restaurant sales rose 1%, while business at food and beverage stores was up 1.3%.