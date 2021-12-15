UN watchdog says Iran will allow new cameras at nuclear site

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and Iran have reached a deal to reinstall cameras damaged at a site that manufactures centrifuge parts. However, inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access. The agreement Wednesday will see cameras put back at Karaj, which came under what Iran describes as a sabotage attack in June. Iran since had refused the International Atomic Energy Agency access to replace cameras damaged in the incident, part of an ongoing hard-line tact taken by Tehran at negotiations over its tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The IAEA said the cameras would be reinstalled at Karaj in the “coming days.”