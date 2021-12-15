Tests show lead in Benton Harbor tap water finally dropping

By MICHAEL PHILLIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — New test results show that the amount of lead in Benton Harbor, Michigan’s drinking water has declined. The latest round of water sampling marks the first time in three years that the majority Black city’s lead levels did not exceed Michigan’s standards. But state officials say residents should still use bottled water for basic tasks such as drinking and cooking. The Environmental Protection Agency is still studying the effectiveness of at-home lead filters in Benton Harbor. State officials say that preliminary results indicate they’re working as designed. The state provides free bottled water for Benton Harbor’s residents, but picking it up can be time consuming and tasks like cooking can quickly use up personal supplies.