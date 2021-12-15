UK highest court rules against gender-neutral passports

LONDON (AP) — A British activist has lost a legal challenge at the U.K.‘s highest court to the government’s policy of not allowing gender-neutral passports. Christie Elan-Cane argued that the requirement for passport applicants to indicate whether they are male or female breaches human rights laws. Elan-Cane said there should be an “X” option for gender non-conforming applicants. A panel of Supreme Court judges unanimously dismissed the appeal on Wednesday. The court’s president said no U.K. law recognizes a non-binary category and that allowing the passport change would leave the government without a coherent approach to the issue. Elan-Cane said the case would be brought to the European Court of Human Rights.