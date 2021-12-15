Watchdog says UN monitors needed in violence-hit Darfur

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A human rights watchdog has urged the United Nations to deploy monitors to Sudan’s western region of Darfur, where a surge in tribal clashes has killed more than 180 people since October. Human Rights Watch said in a statement Wednesday that the monitors should include experts on gender-based crimes, a year after the U.N. Security Council ended the mandate of a peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID in Darfur. The violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in the war-wrecked region came as Sudan plunged into upheaval after an October military coup