AP sources: Senate Dems’ immigration bid suffers key setback

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian says a Democratic effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. should be dropped from an expansive social and environment bill. That’s according to people informed of the decision, and it deals another blow to a long-time priority of the party and migrant advocates. The ruling by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan arbiter of its rules, all but certainly means Democrats will have to drop the proposal from their 10-year, $2 trillion package of health care, family services and climate change initiatives championed by President Joe Biden.