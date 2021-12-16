BEHIND THE LENS: For Afghans, chaos and uncertainty — again

By The Associated Press

Afghanistan, the country that can’t catch a break, had another difficult year in 2021. It was punctuated by the chaos of a U.S. withdrawal and the quick next chapter. The Taliban, who were unseated as Afghanistan’s rulers by a U.S.-led coalition after the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago, returned. AP photographers document the events as they unfolded, both on the ground in Afghanistan and as far away as Andrews Air Force base in Delaware.