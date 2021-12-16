Skip to Content
AP National News
By
New
Published 3:30 PM

Courts keep chipping away at Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judges in Louisiana and Texas continue to chip away at Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi, a Louisiana federal judge declined to block a requirement that all employees of federal contractors get vaccinated — noting that there is already a nationwide block on that mandate issued by a Georgia court. But the Louisiana judge did block the mandate in federal contracts or grant agreements between any of the three states and the federal government. Also, a Texas-based federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the mandate for health care workers in that state. The health worker mandate has now been blocked in half the states. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content