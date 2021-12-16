Cyprus sees full tourism sector rebound by 2024

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The government of Cyprus expects tourism to start fully rebounding in 2022 after arrivals this year increased a healthy 175% over a dismal 2020. The deputy Minister of tourism said the Mediterranean island nation recorded around 1.7 million traveler arrivals between January and October, 54% fewer than in a record-setting 2019. But he says that unlike other years, arrivals noticeably increased this fall instead of dropping off in September. The minister said Thursday that tourism to Cyprus is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. Tourism directly accounts for 13% of Cyprus’ economy and the precipitous drop in revenue during the first months of the pandemic hit the country hard.