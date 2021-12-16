Defense chief says Israeli killed in West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says that Palestinian militants opened fire near a Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank, killing at least one Israeli. Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences over the killing on Thursday night and said Israeli security forces “will get their hands on the terrorists.” The Israeli military says it is treating others wounded in the shooting and searching for the attackers. It says the shooting took place near the settlement of Homesh, in the northern West Bank. Homesh was one of four West Bank settlements evacuated as part of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005.