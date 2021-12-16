EU drug agency gives advice on use of Pfizer COVID-19 pill

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drug regulator has issued advice on the use of Pfizer’s experimental pill to treat COVID-19 for countries where authorities may want to use it before it is officially authorized amid surging infection rates. The European Medicines Agency said Thursday the medicine, which is not yet authorized for use in the 27-nation EU, “can be used to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.” It says the drug should be given as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within 5 days of the start of symptoms.