Hungarian fashion studio builds Roma cultural prestige

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A fashion studio in Hungary is challenging the centuries-old stereotypes faced by the country’s Roma minority and asserting a place at the table of high culture for the historically marginalized group. The Romani Design studio was co-founded by sisters Erika and Helena Varga. It reutilizes the floral patterns, colorful fabrics and depictions of the Virgin Mary prevalent in traditional Roma dress and folklore to place Roma cultural traditions into a contemporary context. The sisters say the aim is to sensitize Hungary’s social elite and build the socio-cultural prestige of the Roma community.