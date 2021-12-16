Bank of England raises interest rates to combat inflation

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has raised interest rates to combat surging consumer prices. The move Thursday makes it the first central bank among the world’s leading economies to do so since the coronavirus pandemic began. The bank increased its main interest rate from a record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in rising inflation stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. It was somewhat of a surprise because of the huge economic uncertainties surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. It comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would speed up its tightening of credit to ease inflation.