Japan PM, Pfizer CEO hold call to discuss vaccine supply

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has spoken by phone with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla, apparently to ensure a fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots amid the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan, which lacks home-developed vaccines, has so far approved Pfizer and Moderna Inc. vaccines for booster shots. Japan is moving to shorten the interval between second jabs and boosters from eight months to six amid a global upsurge in cases and fears of more community transmissions at home.