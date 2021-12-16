Life sentence for German man who drove into Carnival crowd

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has convicted a 31-year-old man of 89 counts of attempted murder for driving his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival last year. A regional court in the central town of Kassel sentenced the German man to life in prison on Thursday. The defendant drove a car through a crowd watching the traditional “Rose Monday” procession in the town of Volkmarsen. Nobody was killed, but 90 people were injured. Judges ruled that the defendant bore “particularly grave responsibility” for the attack, meaning he won’t be entitled to automatic parole after 15 years. The man refused to testify during his trial. His name was not made public for privacy reasons.