Poland registers first omicron case, in visitor from Africa

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s health ministry has confirmed the country’s first case of the omicron coronavirus variant, detected in a visitor from Lesotho. The ministry tweeted Thursday to say that the 30-year woman feels well but has been put in isolation. She visited Poland to take part in the U.N. Digital Summit in Katowice last week, and tested positive as she was preparing to leave. Laboratory testing revealed that she had the omicron variant. Poland had not registered any cases of the omicron variant until now, although a Polish teenager who travelled to China this month tested positive for it on arrival there.