Power of one: Manchin is singularly halting Biden’s agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite months of being courted and cajoled, Sen. Joe Manchin is still not a yes on President Joe Biden’s big $2 trillion domestic package. Even after being invited to Biden’s Delaware home for negotiations, the West Virginia Democrat is still a holdout. In an extraordinary display of power, one single senator is about to seriously set back an entire presidential agenda. Democratic colleagues are “frustrated and disappointed,” and the Senate is not expected to meet its self-imposed Christmas deadline. Biden says he still believes “we will bridge our differences.”