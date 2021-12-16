Rivian praises Georgia’s education system, resources, talent

By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — An official with Rivian Automotive said the company was attracted to Georgia’s education system, resources and talent when choosing a site for its $5 billion battery and assembly plant, resources and talent already present in the state. The Irvine, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer plans to eventually employ more than 7,500 workers and produce up to 400,000 vehicles a year at the plant east of Atlanta. The company said construction is set to begin next summer and production is expected to begin in 2024. It is the largest economic development project in state history.