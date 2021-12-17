Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees

SEATTLE (AP) — Aerospace giant Boeing says it’s suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees. The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated. The mandate faced opposition from a vocal minority of Boeing workers. In an internal company announcement Friday, Boeing told employees its decision to suspend the mandate “comes after a detailed review of a U.S. District Court ruling earlier this month that halts the enforcement of a federal executive order requiring vaccinations for federal contractors.” The company reports 92% of its U.S. workforce said they were fully vaccinated or had received an exemption.