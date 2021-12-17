Denmark seeks to close public venues to curb coronavirus

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister says his government is moving to close theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries as part of new restrictions to contain a faster than expected resurgence of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the proposed measures would require smaller stores and restaurants to limit their number of customers. Restaurants would have to serve their last meals and alcoholic beverages at 10 p.m. The government also is advising residents to limit social contacts over the holidays. The shutdown order requires parliamentary approval. The head of a Danish industry association said the restrictions were “not on anyone’s wish list” and “it will unfortunately be a sad Christmas for many.”