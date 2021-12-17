French minister says Macron’s reelection would boost growth

By IAN PHILLIPS and SYLVIE CORBET

NEW YORK (AP) — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that’s not yet been formally announced. The presidential vote is scheduled in April. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions. In an interview Friday with the Associated Press during a visit to the United States, Le Maire said: “I think it’s very important that Emmanuel Macron is re-elected … our country needs consistency and stability.” Polls show Macron, a pro-business centrist, to be the front-runner in next year’s election, against major contenders from the right and the far-right.