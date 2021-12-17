Illinois governor repeals parental notification of abortion

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ governor has signed legislation to repeal a requirement that parents or guardians be notified when girls younger than 18 are seeking an abortion. Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker says it’s an effort to safeguard reproductive rights that are being stripped and threatened elsewhere. The bill Pritzker signed Friday was approved by the Illinois Legislature this fall. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, it repeals a 1995 act requiring that a parent or guardian be notified at least 48 hours in advance when a minor 17 or younger seeks an abortion. Republicans criticized Pritzker and Democrats for stripping parents of their rights and say the repeal it puts girls across the Midwest in danger.