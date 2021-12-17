New Miss America first Alaskan, Korean American title holder

By MARK THIESSSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The newly crowned Miss America has made history. When 20-year-old Emma Broyles was crowned Thursday, she became the first Korean American and the first Alaskan to hold the title. She tells The Associated Press she was sure they had it wrong when the emcee read Alaska as the winner. Her grandparents immigrated from Korea to Anchorage about 50 years ago. Her social impact initiative is Special Olympics, which is dear to her heart because her brother has Down syndrome. She says she looks forward to working with Special Olympics to advocate for inclusion, compassion and open-mindedness through sports during her reign. She eventually plans to become a dermatologist and return to Anchorage to practice.