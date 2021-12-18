Police: Man dead after shooting at deputies during chase

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Police say a man accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies and other cars during a chase in Virginia died after his vehicle crashed into an embankment. Virginia State Police say 21-year-old Jeremy Yates, of Culpeper, died at the scene of Friday night’s crash on a road in Rappahannock County near the Culpeper County line. Nobody else was injured in the incident. The pursuit started after the Culpeper Police Department advised other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Yates and warned that he may be armed with a gun. Police say investigators recovered two handguns from Yates’ 2018 Chevrolet Colorado after the crash.