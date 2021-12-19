Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19. Their announcements on Sunday of breakthrough infections come as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. In separate statements, the Democrats say they have been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and that their symptoms have been mild so far. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.