UN rapporteur: Do more to resolve Rohingya crisis

ABDUR RAHMAN JAHANGIR

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special rapporteur of the United Nations says the international community should cut off Myanmar’s military as part of a strategy to put pressure on the military junta to help resolve the Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh. U.N.’s Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, told a news briefing in Bangladesh’s capital that he would encourage the international community to follow a stronger effort. Bangladesh has been sheltering about 1.1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar. Efforts to repatriate them to Myanmar failed as the refugees say the condition in Myanmar is still dangerous for them to return.