2021 Notebook: The scandals that took down Andrew Cuomo

By The Associated Press

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered 2021 seeing his reputation as a leader in the COVID-19 fight starting to fray. The trouble came in waves. In January, the state’s attorney general issued a report confirming that thousands more people had died of COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes than Cuomo’s administration had previously acknowledged. Over the next few months, several women came foward with tales of being leered at, unwanted touches, suggestive comments and one said, being groped on her breast. The AP’s correspondent in Albany, New York, talks says covering Cuomo’s administration was a reminder to always be skeptical about the information she was getting.