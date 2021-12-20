Atlantic City casino aid bill set for final votes Monday

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bill that would give tax relief to Atlantic City’s casinos is set for final votes Monday in the New Jersey Legislature. The full state Senate and Assembly are scheduled to vote on changes to an existing law enabling the nine casinos to make payments in lieu of property taxes. It’s intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in the payments the casinos make in lieu of property taxes that would take effect if the bill is not passed. Outgoing state Senate President Steve Sweeney says as many as four casinos could close without the relief the bill provides.