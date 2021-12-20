Belgium to begin vaccinating children between 5 and 11

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s health ministers have agreed to start vaccinating children aged between 5 and 11 against the coronavirus. Ministers from the country of 11.5 million said the vaccination is highly recommended to children with conditions that put them at high risk for complications from COVID-19. Those children will be invited to receive their jabs as a priority before the end of the month. To counter a new spike in cases of the virus, which has already claimed 27,900 lives in Belgium, the government has tightened rules for schools and nurseries, bringing school holidays forward and asking children 6 and over to wear masks.