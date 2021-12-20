EU approves 5th COVID-19 vaccine for bloc, one by Novavax

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission has authorized a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc Monday. It gave the green light Monday to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax. The commission confirmed a European Medicines Agency recommendation to grant conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for people aged 18 and over. The decision comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant. Novavax says it currently is testing how its shots will hold up against the omicron variant. Much about omicron remains unknown including whether it causes more or less severe illness.