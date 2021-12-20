Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

Associated Press

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the booster shots now being used — half the original dose — increased by 37 times the level of antibodies able to fight omicron. A full-dose booster was even stronger, although it came with more of the usual side effects. Moderna’s data hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. But it comes after Pfizer announced a similar antibody jump from boosters of its own COVID-19 vaccine, backing health authorities pleas for people to get the extra shots.