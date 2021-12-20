Skip to Content
Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that extremism in the ranks is increasing, Pentagon officials are issuing detailed new rules prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities. The new guidelines come nearly a year after a number of current and former service members took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, triggering a broad department review. Senior defense officials tell The Associated Press that fewer than 100 military members are known to have been involved in substantiated cases of extremist activity in the past year. They warn the number may grow given recent spikes in domestic violent extremism, particularly among veterans. 

