Saudi coalition says it targeted rebel-held Yemen airport

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen says it has launched “precision airstrikes” against rebel targets at the airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. The strikes on Monday came just over an hour after the coalition asked U.N. agencies and civilians to immediately leave the airport. The coalition claims the Houthi rebels have turned Sanaa International Airport into a military base for launching ballistic missiles and explosive-laded drones into Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital since September 2014. Though the intervention of the Saudi-led coalition halted their march south in 2015, the war has slogged on for years and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.