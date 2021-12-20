Truck runs into US military vehicle on German highway

BERLIN (AP) — A truck has run into a U.S. military vehicle on a highway in Bavaria in what German police are describing as an accident. The military said there were no known injuries among U.S. personnel, but eight soliders were taken to a hospital for a precautionary screening. The crash happened Monday on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. The U.S. military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind. German police said there were injuries, but the military said there none among U.S. personnel.