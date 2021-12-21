Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurant, bars

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce that the nation’s third-largest city will require proof of coronavirus vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues. Lightfoot is scheduled to detail the plan at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. It comes as the rapidly spreading omicron variant has led to a spike in COVID-19 infections. Illinois Retail Merchants Association President Rob Karr says the mayor’s office told his organization that the requirement would take effect in early January. On Monday, Illinois reported about 12,330 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest daily total in more than a year. Much of that increase has been driven by the omicron variant, prompting fears of a winter surge.