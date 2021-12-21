Jurors at Kim Potter trial to resume work Wednesday

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright were to begin their third day of deliberations Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement. The jury asked Judge Regina Chu Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The judge told jurors to continue their work. The officer, Kim Potter, is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death that came after a traffic stop. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright. Jurors also asked the judge if they could handle Potter’s handgun, and she said yes.