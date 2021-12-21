Officials: Tornado damages homes, cars in southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a tornado smashed pool cages and toppled trees onto cars as it tore through southwest Florida. The News-Press reports that the storm moved through the area early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says a short-lived tornado with winds of about 95 mph (150 kph) was on the ground just over a mile. The initial damage estimate was around $500,000. No deaths were reported. Thousands of residents were reported to be without power.