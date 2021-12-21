UN calls for probe into rape allegations in Sudan protests

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has called for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, during anti-coup protests in Sudan earlier this week. A spokeswoman for the office in Geneva says they received “disturbing” reports alleging that 13 women and girls were raped or gang raped in the demonstrations on Sunday in the capital, Khartoum. There was no immediate comment from Sudan’s government. Tens of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan on Sunday. The protests marked the third anniversary of the uprising that forced the removal of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.