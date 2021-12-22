6.0 quake hits off Mexico’s Pacific coast; no damage reports

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 has struck in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico’s western coast, but there are no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday off the coast of Jalisco state. Mexico’s National Civil Defense office says the quake’s epicenter was about 175 miles (280 kilometers) west of Cihuatlan, a town near the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo. Neither the governor nor the civil defense office of Jalisco have offered any immediate information on possible damages.