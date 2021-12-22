Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors have demanded life sentences against four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Prosecutors say the four recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet. All 298 passengers and crew were killed. Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand Wednesday at the end of a three-day presentation of evidence. The suspects are being tried in absentia.