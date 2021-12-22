President Biden spending Christmas at the White House

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden will spend his first Christmas as president at the White House with family and is giving up his New Year’s tradition of sun and St. Croix for the chill of Delaware this year. The decision, announced Wednesday by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, was unexpected from a president who heads home to Delaware for the weekend as often as possible. Biden will also eschew his family tradition of visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands for the New Year’s holiday, a trip he’s made with his family nearly every year since 2008. Instead, Psaki said he’ll spend some time between Christmas and New Year’s in Delaware.